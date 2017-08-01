Just 10 days until Pride of Guernsey voting opens

PUBLIC VOTING for the Pride of Guernsey Awards will start on 11 August.

Yet again we have been flooded with entries for this popular new Guernsey Press awards scheme, launched in 2016 and already going from strength to strength.

Every nominee deserves a mention and we have promised to do just that.

In recent weeks we have been running each entry for all 12 categories, with just a few names and pictures now to appear.

Our edition of Thursday 10 August, the day before voting starts, will also include a 24-page supplement featuring every candidate again, to help you make your choices.

You can vote for as many people as you like in any or all of the categories, however you must poll only one vote per person.

Online voting will start at 10am on Friday 11 August on our dedicated event website at www.prideofguernsey.com.

Votes can also be placed by post using one of the special voting forms which will be appearing in the newspaper throughout the voting period.

The public vote, which closes at midnight on Sunday 27 August, will establish the most popular three nominees in each of the categories, which are Emergency Hero (sponsored by Rossborough), Carer (Specsavers), Angel (Ravenscroft), Teacher (Garenne), Neighbour (Swoffers), Parish Champion (OCS), Young Achiever (Butterfield), Grandparent/s (CI Co-operative Society), Parent/s (The Christies Group), Arts Contribution (Moonpig), Overcoming Adversity (Close Finance) and Welcome (Cimandis Foodservice).

The shortlist of finalists will be announced in September and judges will then have the difficult task of choosing the winners for each award, who will be announced at a special awards ceremony in October presented by Island FM’s Carl Ward and featuring our special guest hosts, Jo and Andy Priaulx.