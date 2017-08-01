New buses being kept to ‘less difficult routes’

THE new StreetVibe buses have been kept to less difficult routes as drivers learn to adjust to their ‘different handling characteristics’ and longer wheelbase, Traffic and Highway Services has said.

There were 12 Wrights StreetVibe buses brought into operation in June in part one in a staged fleet replacement, however the older buses have been retained in roads where there are known ‘tight spots’ and sharper bends.

A spokesman for THS said the buses had been subject to ‘extensive on-road trials’ prior to purchase, but admitted drivers were still learning to get the grips with the new buses.

‘It takes time to adjust to a new driving style so it makes perfect sense to commence operation of the new fleet on less difficult routes,’ said a spokesman.

‘The approach that CT Plus has taken is eminently sensible. The new buses will cover a range of routes across the island via services 11, 31, 41, 71, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, and various school routes,’ they said.

The StreetVibe has a longer wheelbase (by 1.4m) but a much shorter front overhang (reduced by 1.4m) than the current Darts.

The spokesman said CT Plus was entirely satisfied with the new bus, despite an interview operations manager Lee Murphy gave to the BBC, in which he appeared to say they were harder to control in tight spots.

‘CT Plus has been closely involved throughout the recent tendering process and is completely satisfied with the vehicle that has been chosen,’ the spokesman said.