Pride of Guernsey: Bernard ‘BJ’ Nicolle

BERNARD ‘BJ’ NICOLLE dedicated 27 years of his life to serving the people of Guernsey as part of the Fire & Rescue Service.

Now, just as he has finally turned in his uniform and retired, Bernard has been nominated for the Rossborough-sponsored Emergency Hero of the Year Award.

After serving in the armed forces for three years, Bernard came back to Guernsey and joined the Fire & Rescue Service.

He has helped to fight fires including the Guernsey Press Wholesale building, the Tricorn building, the Norman Commodore ship blaze, the Idlerocks Hotel and the Royal Hotel.

Alongside those, he has always been on the scene for any flooding or snow to help islanders in need.

Having been in the Fire Service long enough to see it develop from what it was 27 years ago to what it is today, Bernard became a crucial member of the team and with his retirement will be missed by every one of his former colleagues.

Now, to thank him for the time he has given to the island and the service, he has been nominated for the award.

His nominators highlighted him as a ‘dedicated, friendly and heroic man’, who deserved all the recognition possible for what he has ‘spent the last three decades doing’.