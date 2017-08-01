Pride of Guernsey: Ernie Backlund-Leale

A YOUNG boy’s battle with cancer inspired Emily Nuttall to put forward Ernie Backlund-Leale for the Close Finance-sponsored Overcoming Adversity Award.

Ernie, 12, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2011 and was given a terminal diagnosis earlier this year.

Miss Nuttall has known Ernie for several years through music.

She said said he was an inspirational young man who was always smiling, despite battling cancer.

‘I have seen Ernie always determined, smiling and strong, and he never lets anything get the better of him,’ she said.

‘I have seen Ernie be such an inspiration to others that no matter what you are going through, you can still achieve and do anything, and I have seen Ernie do this though his love of music and football and always showing kindness to others.

‘Ernie is a very brave young man and is a role model to everyone he meets and deserves to be awarded for his strength, his courage, his determination and his bravery that he shows every single day.’