Pride of Guernsey: Penny and Eddie Bolger

HUSBAND and wife Eddie and Penny Bolger have ‘never complained or asked “why us?”’ in the face of Eddie’s diagnosis of early-onset dementia seven years ago when he was still only in his 50s.

Anonymously put forward for the Close Finance-sponsored Overcoming Adversity Award, the couple have been raising awareness of the condition as well as getting on with everyday life, which has its own struggles.

‘Eddie and his wife Penny both took part in Mind Guernsey’s recent We All Matter Eh? campaign showcasing hidden disabilities.

‘Over the past few years they have been forced to make many lifestyle changes, moving house and finding ways to keep Eddie as independent and engaged in the community as possible. They strive on a daily basis to make the best of what is a sad and challenging condition.

‘They are busy socially, enjoy time with their children and grandchildren, have joined a community choir and love to walk and enjoy the outdoors. They are such an amazing couple, always ready with a smile and a can-do attitude. An example to us all.’