Pride of Guernsey: Richard Mahy

AS HE left a restaurant in Brighton, businessman Richard Mahy was looking forward to flying off the next day for a much-needed holiday.

Suddenly, he felt very tired and paused to sit on a low brick wall. A moment later he was lying unconscious, blood pouring out of one ear. He had lost his balance and fallen backwards – a 10ft drop into a basement.

As a result of the accident Mr Mahy suffered a devastating brain injury.

‘I know for a fact that a few colleagues were clearing their diaries as they were expecting to be attending my funeral,’ Mr Mahy remembered.

Put forward for the Close Finance-sponsored Overcoming Adversity Award, his anonymous nominator highlighted an admirable new outlook.

Previously Richard worked in insurance with a busy schedule including frequent world travel.

The fall ultimately made his old lifestyle untenable.

‘You are left wondering who you are, because people tend to associate who you are with what you do.’ said Mr Mahy

Several years on Mr Mahy says it’s the ‘simple pleasures it is so easy to take for granted’ that got him through.

‘Like my ability to walk on the cliffs or enjoy an ice-cream at a beach kiosk in the week.

‘My focus became very different.’