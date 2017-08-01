Pride of Guernsey: The GSPCA

A CHARITY has been praised for its dedicated and enthusiastic approach to protecting some of the island’s furrier residents.

As one of Guernsey’s oldest registered charities – having served the island for more than 140 years – the GSPCA has tirelessly devoted itself to the prevention of cruelty to animals.

Two people have put forward the GSPCA for the Rossborough-sponsored Emergency Hero of the Year Award.

Their first nominator, Valerie Le Blond, believes the charity deserve the award ‘for their dedication and helpfulness in all animal-related rescues and welfare’.

The second nominator had similar sentiments.

‘I think the GSPCA deserve this award,’ they said.

‘Without them the animals and wildlife would suffer.’

Alongside rescuing and caring for the island’s animals, the GSPCA also offers adoption opportunities, foster programmes and training classes to the public.

In addition, it seeks to inspire the younger generation by offering educational workshops on animal welfare to school pupils.

The charity relies on the generosity of the local community to continue its work.

‘They go above and beyond in the work that they do,’ added the second nominator.