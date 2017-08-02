Asian hornet nest hunt gets stepped up following sightings

THE hunt for a nest of Asian hornets intensified yesterday after further sightings in Torteval.

It is feared that the insects have now created a hive capable of producing up to 1,800 workers, and eventually a queen which could go on to spawn many more.

Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services said yesterday that it had received a photo taken at L’Ancresse in March of what has been confirmed as an Asian hornet, and it again asked islanders to keep a look-out for nests.

The invasive insects prey on honeybees and several have been seen in recent days.

The most recent sightings were yesterday in a garden belonging to La Societe Guernesiaise conservation officer Jamie Hooper at Pleinmont.

After his wife saw one on Monday, Mr Hooper himself spotted three yesterday morning and set about trying to track them to their hive, which is expected to be high in the trees.

Although the hornets are carnivorous and will eat other insects, he said the ones he saw seemed to be feeding on honeydew left by willow aphids, rather than the aphids themselves.