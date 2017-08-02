GHA renews deal with Les Blanches developers

THE Guernsey Housing Association has renewed its option-to-buy agreement with developers hoping to build new homes at Les Blanches, St Martin’s.

The agreement was first drawn up in August 2015 and at the time developer Island Developments Ltd had intended to build a total of 20 dwellings and 17 flats on the site behind Manor Stores.

If that had gone ahead, the GHA would have been given the option to purchase up to 13 of the units at a reduced price, which it could then offer as partial ownership housing.

After that initial plan was rejected by the then Environment Department, the developers submitted a revised scheme for a total of 26 homes.

Of those, the GHA could have purchased up to 10.

Those plans, too, were rejected, and both rejections are now subject to an appeal.

GHA chief executive Steve Williams said its agreement with the company had a time limit and since this had expired the association had extended the agreement by another two years.