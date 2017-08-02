New Dornier delayed by six months

THE delivery of Aurigny’s new Dornier has been delayed for around six months.

Manufacturer RUAG Aerospace Services confirmed the delay to Alderney’s Policy & Finance chairman James Dent in a letter this week.

Delivery was expected in September. RUAG said it now expected it to take place in the second quarter of 2018.

RUAG said it ‘sincerely regrets’ the delay of the NG Dornier 228 and fully understood the challenges it presented to Aurigny.