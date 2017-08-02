Pet owner is banned from keeping reptiles

A REPTILE owner who failed to look after his pets has had them taken away.

Martin Savident, 26, of Flat 2, 2-3 Trinity Square, St Peter Port, was also banned from owning lizards for 10 years and snakes for two years when he appeared in the Magistrate’s Court.

He had originally denied three offences under the animal welfare law but one – that he kept a Royal Python snake without adequate heat – was dismissed when he reversed his pleas to the other two.

Prosecuting Officer Jenny McVeigh told the court how the defendant had moved into Les Embruns House last August as it was one of the only places that would accept his pets.

When he left there near the end of October the property owner became concerned that he had not seen him Savident coming or going to attend his pets.

After trying to contact the defendant without success, the owner called the GSPCA, whose whereupon animal welfare officer, Jenny Creasey, attended.

A bearded dragon lizard was found to be in poor bodily condition and had heat and light but no food.

A male-tangerine coloured corn snake and an albino female corn snake were in the same vivarium.

The male snake was extremely hungry, underweight and there was nowhere for it to hide.

States vet David Chamberlain told the court how the female snake had dominated the male, eating its food, and leaving it in a permanent state of anxiety.

The defendant had shown an ability to absorb knowledge in interview but the vet’s concern was that the knowledge would not be put it into practice.