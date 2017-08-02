Pride of Guernsey: De Sausmarez Ward

NURSES, cleaners and all staff on De Sausmarez Ward at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital have been nominated collectively for the Ravenscroft-sponsored Angel of the Year Award.

The nomination comes from Graham Skuse, who spent three weeks in hospital earlier this year, and Emily Nuttall, who spent seven weeks on the ward.

Ms Nuttall said: ‘From my admission to my discharge, every single auxiliary nurse, health care assistant and nurse went beyond the duty of care.

‘These nurses work very hard even in the busiest and most stressful of times. They had time to help me and encourage me on my road to recovery and make me laugh.’

Mr Skuse wrote: ‘I cannot think of words to describe the staff that I came into contact with other than incredible, from the lady who woke me up in the morning with a laugh and a coffee, to the cleaners who were stunning with their cleanliness, to the nurses both qualified and training, to the physios – and whilst I nicknamed them the gruesome twosome, they got me moving again – and on to the surgeon who did the operations.’

Mr Skuse went on to describe the ward staff as ‘nothing short of brilliant’ and congratulated the hospital as a whole for everything it does.

‘We are so very very lucky to have what we have on such a small island’.