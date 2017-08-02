Pride of Guernsey: Jonny Taylor

STAFF SHORTAGES this year put some students at the Grammar School at risk of missing out on a subject-specific teacher, until Jonny Taylor joined the team.

The biology and physical education teacher has been nominated by Aimee Snoding for the Garenne-sponsored Teacher of the Year Award.

‘Mr Taylor is a truly inspiring teacher. Every week we look forward to his lessons because we know that each and every one will be stimulating and we are sure to have a mental workout or sometimes even a physical one, as he is also a PE teacher.

‘This year, due to lack of staff, Year 9 were at risk of being taught by a non-subject specific biology teacher. Thanks to Mr Taylor, we have had the best experience and are utterly devastated that he will be leaving at the end of this year to pursue a career elsewhere.

‘We wish him the best of luck in his new position, he will be greatly missed.’