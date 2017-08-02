Pride of Guernsey: Tabitha Carr

ACTING as chairman of the Youth Forum for Guernsey and Alderney over the past year, Aaron Davies believes that Tabitha Carr has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Tabitha has been put forward for the Butterfield-sponsored Young Achiever of the Year Award for how she has handled the voluntary role and ensured the voice of the islands’ young people is heard in decision making.

Mr Davies wrote: ‘Tabitha has spoken at key community events, ensuring that the youth forum’s priority of mental health is at the forefront of all that they do.

‘She ensures the Youth Forum continues to be a brilliant vehicle for ensuring that the voice of children and young people is heard in local decision making.’

The organisation aims to provide safe, supportive environments for young people to experience new opportunities, develop skills and build confidence.

Other charities and groups that work with young people and children in the Baliwick are supported by the Youth Forum for Guernsey and Alderney, which acts as an umbrella organisation.

Tabitha also has represented the islands at rugby and enjoys many extra-curricular activities, including the Young Enterprise scheme.