A different kind of doctor

AS SOON as Peter Capaldi announced he was stepping down as the Time Lord in Doctor Who, the bets were on as to who would replace him.

Death In Paradise’s Kris Marshall was a hot favourite for a long time, as was Bond’s Ben Whishaw, We Need to Talk About Kevin’s Tilda Swinton and Fleabag’s Pheobe Waller-Bridge.

And then, seemingly out of nowhere, Jodie Whittaker, 35, was revealed to be the next, and first female, Doctor, in a short reveal following the Men’s Wimbledon Final.

The actress, who has a two-year-old child with her husband of nine years, Christian Contreras, said in a formal statement: ‘I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey with Chris [Chibnall, the new head writer and executive producer of the series] and with every Whovian on this planet.

‘It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.’

Before she makes her debut at Christmas, when Capaldi bows out, Jodie is appearing as a very different kind of doctor in a new drama for BBC One called Trust Me.

Trust Me begins on BBC One on Tuesday 8 August.

Full interview in today's Guernsey Press