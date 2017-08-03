Condor's ferries all delayed

ALL of Condor’s vessels have been delayed and are currently running up to one hour behind schedule.

The Commodore Clipper experienced ‘difficult and full capacity loads’ in Portsmouth this morning, which resulted in a late departure.

The Rapide is behind schedule for similar reasons and the two vessels are currently one hour (Clipper) and 30 minutes (Rapide) behind schedule.

Condor has also said that Liberation is 45 minutes behind schedule ‘due to difficult loading in Poole today which forced a late departure.’

Due to the weather conditions this could increase during the course of the day.