Deputies’ interest in two-school model grows

INTEREST among deputies for two 11-to-18 secondary schools is gathering pace and a number ‘well into double figures’ have signalled their desire to investigate the concept further at a scheduled meeting.

Castel deputy Richard Graham, who has organised a meeting between deputies and stakeholders later this month, was speaking after an ‘all deputies’ email was sent to the Guernsey Press.

‘The 11-to-18 model is the most successful in the UK and all of the best comprehensive schools have their own integral sixth forms,’ he said.

‘When you transfer that to here it would only make sense to have two schools as you could not sustain three internal sixth forms.

‘At Les Varendes we already have an 11-to-18 school with a capacity of 1,100, so it would make sense to increase capacity at Les Varendes by around 150-200.’

‘The second school would either be at St Sampson’s, current capacity 720, or Les Beaucamps, current capacity 660, the choice would largely depend on which site lent itself best to being increased in capacity to around 1,200.’

Deputy Graham said that while discussions were at an early stage, a significant number of deputies had expressed an interest in exploring the idea.

‘In terms of those that I have spoken to who are approaching it with an open mind, it is well into double figures,’ he said.

‘Those who have shown enthusiasm for it represent quite a cross-section of the States and go right across the political divide.’

Deputy Graham said the meeting was due to take place ‘in around two weeks time’ and that stakeholders from the field have also been engaged.