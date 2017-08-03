Duke was always interested, often funny – former Bailiff

The Duke of Edinburgh, who carried out his last royal engagement yesterday at the age of 96, visited the Bailiwick six times with the Queen. Anna J. Brehaut looks back at those visits and hears from a former Bailiff what Prince Philip was like

AS THE Duke of Edinburgh ended 65 years of public engagements, islanders yesterday reminisced about the times he visited Guernsey and the Bailiwick.

Prince Philip, who retired with a naval-themed event, has visited the island on six occasions, each time accompanying the Queen.

The couple’s first visit in 1949 was prior to the then Princess Elizabeth becoming Queen.

Further royal visits followed in 1957, 1978, 1989, 2001 and 2005, all of which were for a variety of occasions such as opening the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth II Marina and the 201 Squadron Museum at Castle Cornet, plus the unveiling of the Millennium Stone.

Their last visit on 9 May 2005 marked the 60th anniversary of the islands’ Liberation from German Occupation.

One man to have had the pleasure of meeting the royal couple on several occasions was former Bailiff Sir de Vic Carey, who said he remembered their visit in 1957.

‘Always interested in everything and often very funny, it is sad that we shall not be seeing Prince Philip discharging his duties as royal consort, but he certainly deserves his release from an often punishing schedule.’

