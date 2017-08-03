Pride of Guernsey: Laura Orchard

SAFETY SAVVY, Laura Orchard’s work to make the hospital a top place to have MRI scans in the country goes largely unnoticed by the public.

Dr Mark Keene wants this to change and nominated Ms Orchard for the Ravenscroft-sponsored Angel of the Year Award as a result.

‘Laura’s work on safety goes largely unrecognised by the public, who are unaware of the exceptionally high standards of safety care they receive.

‘MRI scanners are the most dangerous equipment within a radiology department due to the high-field magnet’s potential to dangerously attract steel objects. The consequences of accidents can be as serious as patient death.

‘Laura has set up a regime establishing the Princess Elizabeth Hospital is one of the safest places in the country for MRI scans.

‘Furthermore, she conducted a research programme on MRI safety that was published in a major radiology journal – an outstanding achievement given it is normally only top academics who succeed in this.’