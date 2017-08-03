Pride of Guernsey: the Rev. Jan Le Billon

A REVEREND who set up the support group Carers Coming Together has been praised for her outstanding contribution to improving the wellbeing of the island’s carers.

The Rev. Jan Le Billon has been nominated for the Specsavers-sponsored Carer of the Year Award in recognition of the respite and relaxation she provides for the carers of sick or disabled people.

Her nominator, Martine Blanchard, said the group was a great help to her.

‘Jan is always busy,’ she said. ‘She organises different things for the carers to do.’

The group is situated at Les Cotils and offers a variety of activities from flower arrangement to beauty treatments.

It is a privately-funded project that relies on the goodwill of individuals and corporations.

Mrs Blanchard said the group extends help not only to carers of the elderly but to people from all walks of life, including the parents of special-needs children.

It also provides a network of carers the opportunity to share their experiences with one another, she added.

‘We get to meet other carers, who are nice to talk to,’ Mrs Blanchard said.

In treating the individuals to away days and respite activities, Carers Coming Together said it hoped that attention would be drawn to the valuable service they provide.