‘Get on with changes to secondary education’

CONCERNS have been raised about any further delays to Education’s secondary education plans, as stakeholders urged the States to ‘get on’ with changes.

Their comments came as interest grows among States members regarding a possible two-school 11-to-18 model.

Those opposed believed talks about such an alternative model risked further anxiety being created.

NUT regional secretary Andy Woolley wanted the States to move forward with the current proposals from Education, Sport & Culture.

‘Let’s get on and put it into operation,’ he said of the proposed three-school plan. We’ve talked about this for a long time.

‘Any further delay would cause anxiety, not just to our members but to parents and young people.’

Grammar School PTA chair Suzy Rose was exasperated at the possibility of additional delay.

‘They are just flying around from one thing to another and I don’t think they know what they’re doing,’ she said.

‘It’s pretty much 99.8% sure that they are going to axe the Grammar, but to be honest nothing is set at the moment.

‘Until they have something concrete I have nothing more to say in particular.

‘I’m just fed up with everything.’