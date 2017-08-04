Inquests open following fatal crash

THE inquests into the deaths of two people who died when their car left the road at Perelle opened today.

Stuart Moorat, 27, and Georgina Le Prevost, 25, of Le Ruel, Route des Sablons, L’Eree, St Peter’s, died at Le Catioroc, St Saviour’s, at 11.15pm on Friday 21 July.

The inquests heard how the vehicle was seen by witnesses to be travelling at speed.

Law Officers Liaison Nigel Burnard told the hearings how the couple, who had been together for two years, had attended a friend’s wedding reception at Cobo Bay Hotel that evening.

Mr Moorat was driving the BMW vehicle when they left shortly before 11pm and Miss Le Prevost was in the front passenger seat.

The inquests were adjourned as the police investigation continues.

Judge Graeme McKerrell gave permission for both bodies to be released for burial or cremation.

He extended the court’s deepest sympathies to the couple’s relatives and friends.