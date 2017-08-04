Latest tourism stats show signs of growth

AN 11% INCREASE in departing visitors by sea is a sign of growth in the tourism sector, the head of the Chamber of Commerce’s tourism subgroup has said.

Statistics have been released by the States of Guernsey showing travel trends from quarter two of 2017 and some of the figures revealed match up to those of 2015 and 2014.

Visitor numbers have been in decline for several years. However, they now appear to be on the rise.

The total number of departing visitors rose by 4.7% from Q2 of 2016 to Q2 in 2017, from 83,850 to 87,800. In 2015, the figure was at 91,900, and 2014 at 93,300.

One of the key increases was in visitors by sea, which saw an 11% rise, to 35,850, following last year which saw an 18.7% fall-off from 39,750 in 2015.

Luke Wheadon, head of the tourism subgroup, said the news reflected the positive change in direction of the industry. He added that the stats reflected improved confidence in Condor Ferries.

‘Since 2014, we have been seeing decline, so this is a much more positive indicator that we are starting to get back on track,’ he said.