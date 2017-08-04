Pool music party at La Vallette is Sound affair

AN UNDER-18s music event organised by the Sound Guernsey team took place beside the bathing pools on Thursday afternoon, drawing in a good crowd.

One of the organisers, Jon Bisson, was happy with the turn-out, seeing many new faces.

‘The sun is out, the tide is high and we’ve drawn in a new audience.

‘It’s an interesting new venue for the young bands, many of whom won’t even have had the chance to play outdoors before.

‘Live music events can be such an alien environment for young people, we hope to help change that for them.’

The event lasted between 3pm and 8pm and was aimed at under-18 year-olds with four different bands appearing on the day.

The lead singer from VICE, Jessica Birch, 15, was enjoying playing to pool-goers.

‘We’re an attention-grabbing band so we didn’t have a problem playing to the crowd, some of which might not have come here to see us.’

The regular bathers at La Vallette were said to be all for the event, Mr Bisson explained.

‘The guys who were out here bathing this morning were very supportive. I think they are keen to keep the pools going by encouraging more young people to come here.’

Mr Bisson says he hopes the event, the first of its kind, will pave the way for similar offerings.