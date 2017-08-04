Pride of Guernsey: Emily Vile

GIVING her class varied and unusual experiences is one reason that Year 1 St Mary and St Michael School teacher Emily Vile has been nominated for the Garenne-sponsored Teacher of the Year award.

Her nominator said that Miss Vile ‘works so hard to keep the lessons fun whilst also getting the teaching part across’.

Among the experiences that Miss Vile has given the children that others their age might not have had was cutting up a fish in their science class, ‘which for a 5/6-year-old is a fantastic opportunity,’ she said.

‘She is young, energetic and full of life.’

The nomnator added that her son had learned a lot this year and loves going to school just to see what is planned for the class.

Miss Vile also takes her class on numerous school trips and always joins in with their singing and dancing.

She has been a teacher at the school for five years, spending her first three with Year 3.

After hearing about her nomination, Miss Vile paid tribute to her colleagues, saying that without them she would not be the teacher she was.

She singled out Helen Shepherd for a special mention, saying that she could not ask for a better head teacher.

‘It would be great if she could win this award as recognition of the hard work she puts in,’ concluded the nomination.