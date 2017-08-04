Pride of Guernsey: Joe Backlund-Leale

A SUPPORTIVE brother, who is growing into a caring young man, has been nominated for the Close Finance-sponsored Overcoming Adversity Award.

Zoe Ash decided to nominate 14-year-old Joe Backlund-Leale for the award. Joe’s brother Ernie was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2011 and since then has been going off-island regularly for treatment.

‘Joe was just eight when Ernie was diagnosed,’ Miss Ash said.

‘Family life was immediately disrupted, with his mum Clare spending long periods away from Guernsey with Ernie in Southampton, then Bristol. Joe spent most of his time with his maternal grandparents.

‘Over the years he has never once complained.

‘He has an incredible outlook on life and is wise beyond his years, always putting everyone else first, especially his mum.’

Miss Ash said Joe and Ernie were typical brothers, often arguing but always sticking up for one another.

‘Since Ernie’s terminal diagnosis earlier this year, the boys have spent more time together doing incredible things to make memories that will last forever,’ she said.

‘He is such a special boy. He just gets on with life, juggling his schoolwork (he attends Elizabeth College) with living between his and his grandparents’ house or at various hospitals across the UK.

‘While his friends spent their summer holidays on the beach, he was at his brother’s bedside in an isolation unit following a bone marrow transplant in Bristol Hospital.

‘Birthdays have been fractured and special occasions celebrated on hospital wards. But he always makes the best of the situation and finds humour even in the darkest of times.

‘He could have gone off the rails, but he has grown up to be a lovely, caring young man that I know his mum is so proud of.

‘He knows he won’t be a big brother forever but, right now, he really is the best big brother anyone could wish

for.’