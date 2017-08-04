Pride of Guernsey: Liam Langlois

A NEW-FOUND ‘infectious go-getter attitude’ is what makes 18 year-old Liam Langlois worthy of recognition, according to his nominator.

He was put forward by Sarah Hesse from the Prince’s Trust team for the Close Finance-sponsored Overcoming Adversity Award. Miss Hesse saw Mr Langlois go from ‘quiet, unemployed and lacking in confidence’ to ‘diligently job searching’ in 12 weeks, despite a previous struggle at school which affected his confidence and self-esteem profoundly.

While taking part in the TEAM programme run by the Prince’s Trust, Mr Langlois organised fundraising activities, learned a new sport, volunteered to teach sports sessions for disabled people and did two work experience placements and much more.

One highlight for Miss Hesse was seeing Mr Langlois recite a speech he had written at The Venue youth centre:

‘Something he was scared to do, but never showed it or complained.

‘He is a great, modest guy and deserves this recognition.’