Pride of Guernsey: Milly Lowin

PRIMARY school teacher Milly Lowin makes all her lessons fun and nurtures the children, according to the person who nominated her for the award, sponsored by Garenne.

They said that Mrs Lowin taught her eldest son in the first class she took at St Mary and St Michael School after she joined as an Early Years Foundation Stage teacher in 2013.

Since then she has taught the nominator’s middle son and is currently teaching her youngest. ‘With her guidance he is coming on leaps and bounds and is reaching all the correct levels for his age and is loving learning,’ she wrote. Mrs Lowin is ‘always there to greet the children with a smile on her face and all the children love her’.

‘No two days are the same and she brings fun to all her lessons, nurturing all the children. I am sure this award would mean so much to her and would be a great way of showing her our gratitude for all she does not only for the children in her class but for the whole school.’

Mrs Lowin received several nominations, with one writing: ‘Her class is so happy and fun yet the children learn so much. An amazing teacher.’

‘She helped my son come out of his shell,’ said another nominator. ‘She didn’t push him to read and write, she waited for him to be ready and now he is confident and wants to do it all the time.

‘She is an asset to St Mary and St Michael School.’