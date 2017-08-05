Douzaine’s ‘Man Cave’ one of scarecrow festival entries
FINAL preparations were under way yesterday for the popular annual Torteval Scarecrow Festival.
The event, which takes place today and tomorrow, will see around 50 scarecrows marking a trail around the lanes of the parish.
Starting and ending at the parish church, those visiting will see a variety of scarecrows telling a number of stories and representing a number of topics, including politics.
It is the 14th Les Babouins de Torteva, to give it its Guernsey-French title.
Among those who have been busy making straw figures this week are members of the douzaine.
Vice-dean Andy Sauvarin said its entry was entitled Man Cave 2017. To house it, members have built a hut in the douzaine car park.
He said the douzaine had not taken part every year, but did so when members’ time allowed. ‘It’s a great community event and a lot of fun,’ said Mr Sauvarin.
‘It’s a good laugh and a really enjoyable couple of days.
‘We work in the car park and you can see people all coming away with a smile on their faces, chuckling away at something they have seen.’
The trail is open from 10am to 5pm today and tomorrow.