Pride of Guernsey: Amy Hoehle

TEACHER of the Year nominee Amy Hoehle is ‘the best teacher my son has ever had,’ said her nominator, a Forest School pupil’s mum.

She said that her son had been bullied at a previous school and because his confidence was low as a result, she had him moved to the Forest.

‘Over the past three years his confidence has come back, especially since Miss Hoehle has taught him this school year,’ she said.

‘He tries his very best and she is always encouraging him and makes him want to try harder.’

Miss Hoehle’s influence is such that it extends even beyond the classroom.

‘She not only does a fantastic job during school but always supports the children in activities outside of school, like with the lantern parade and Design An Ad,’ she said.

The lessons are made so interesting for the children that he can’t wait to tell his mum what he has learned during the day and he often puts what he has been taught to use outside of school.

‘He also uses what he has learnt that day to do things at home, for example descriptive posters – he learnt this at school then he did several at home, ranging from funfairs to cars.’