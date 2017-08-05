Pride of Guernsey: Juliet Bell

A WARM and welcoming personality that has helped Reception children transition to life at school is the main reason why Vale teacher Juliet Bell has been nominated for Teacher of the Year.

Shelley Blake, who has nominated Mrs Bell for the Garenne-sponsored award, said that Mrs Bell has taught all three of her children.

She said that starting school was a massive transition for both children and parents.

‘Mrs Bell has been excellent in easing this transition with her warm and welcoming personality which makes her adored by all her pupils and admired by parents,’ said Mrs Blake.

‘She makes learning fun and all of my children have loved having her as a teacher.

‘Her teaching style is totally child-led and focused on making learning dynamic and different.’

Mrs Blake said that Mrs Bell has the ability to connect with children on every level and is able to engage children in activities even when they are reluctant.

‘It is clear that Mrs Bell has a passion for her job and is committed to doing the best for all of the children in her classes.

‘My children have thrived in her care and I have to thank her for such a brilliant start to their education: thanks to her, they all love school.’