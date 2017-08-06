Guernsey Gas owner wants to compete on electricity

A POTENTIAL new electricity provider aims to bring ‘choice with a big C, and competition with a small c’ to the people of Guernsey.

International Energy Group, the owner of Guernsey Gas, has made an application to the Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities for a licence which would allow it to generate and supply electricity to Guernsey.

Bob Beebe, the IEG industry partner behind the plans, said they intended to bring a ‘discreet, innovative, smart technology’ to the island.

‘We want to ensure we are a 21st century business actually supplying the island with real competition,’ he said.

‘Guernsey is still finding its feet after the economic crash, and we want to bring some private investment into the island, and we think this will trigger a stronger focus on how we generate our energy and the requirements behind it.’

IEG intends to use combined heat and power units.

Mr Beebe said their plan was to create small, discreet energy centres in various areas around the island which would contain several of the boiler-like machines.

These centres would be based in, for example, a clos of houses and would be wired into each house to give them both heating and power.

The technology de-carbonises energy production and is ‘very efficient’.

‘It could produce electricity and heat in a hotel that will heat all of the hotel and the pool and give them electricity, so there is no massive cable infrastructure,’ Mr Beebe said.

‘They are also able to be integrated with renewables like solar panels.’