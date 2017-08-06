Guernsey taxpayers’ support for Alderney nearly triples in year

ALDERNEY’S net cost to Guernsey taxpayers nearly tripled from 2015 to 2016, as income saw a dip and total expenditure rocketed.

In 2016, the cost has been put at just over £6m., with the income decreasing to £10.89m. and expenditure growing to £16.85m.

In 2015, this net cost was £2.32m., with total expenditure at £13.79m. and total income at £11.48m.

The island’s expenditure is split between two sources – one is money given by the States of Guernsey for the States of Alderney to spend, and the other is transferred services, on which the States of Guernsey spends directly.

Along with the income Alderney provides, a net cost of the island to Guernsey is worked out each year and published in the States accounts.

One of the largest increases was in capital spending at more than £1m., compared with 2015’s £366,000.

Writing in the States of Alderney accounts, Policy and Finance chairman James Dent put the increase down to ‘slippage’ from the year before.

‘Overall capital expenditure amounted to £1,061,000 after the transfer of £300,000 to the Economic Development Fund,’ it said.

‘This is £700,000 higher than in 2015, where considerable slippage occurred.’