New Flybe CEO happy with ‘logical’ set-up of its routes

FLYBE will not forget its history when it comes to operating routes to and from Guernsey, its chief executive officer said yesterday.

Christine Ourmieres-Widener took over as CEO six months ago and this week saw her first visit to the Channel Islands.

While in Guernsey she took the opportunity to talk to the airport authority and Aurigny, as well as to the Committee for Economic Development.

She stressed that the airline remained committed to the island.

‘We’ve been showing our commitment for years and we know how important the connection is for the Channel Islands and Guernsey.

‘There’s a long history between Flybe and Guernsey and we are very happy with the routes we are flying today.’

She said the airline was also pleased at the performance of its weekly service to Dusseldorf.

Her comments came not long after Flybe announced its summer schedule for 2018 from Guernsey, with routes to Exeter, Birmingham and Jersey offering up to two flights a day each.

But anyone looking to book flights to Jersey on the Flybe website will also be offered up to six additional flights, thanks to the agreement the airline has with Blue Islands.

The winter 2018 schedule is due to be published soon.

As for offering routes to other destinations, Mrs Ourmieres-Widener said that if there was a good business case, the airline would do so, but currently it was happy with the network it was operating, which she said was a ‘logical’ one.