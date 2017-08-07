Scarecrow festival a family favourite

POLITICAL figures, local traditions and popular fantasy fiction were all brought to life in scarecrow form at Torteval’s annual festival.

More than 50 scarecrows marked a trail around the lanes of the parish at the weekend for the 14th Les Babouins de Torteva.

The festival proved extremely popular once again, with more than 1,000 people attending over the two days and extra activities such as a tractor show, dancing and family games in addition to the main event.

Tristan and Debbie Lillo walked the trail on Saturday afternoon with children Tatum, 5, and Bryce, 3. They said it had become a family favourite of theirs since moving to the island.

‘We came over two-and-a-bit years ago and it has definitely become one of our favourite events here,’ said Mrs Lillo. ‘It is nice to see everyone get into the spirit of it and to bring people this way [to Torteval].’