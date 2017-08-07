Surprise ceremony an ‘experience of lifetime’

‘AN EXPERIENCE of a lifetime’ was how a couple described their surprise marriage ceremony.

Every detail of Rebecca Steer and her partner Callum James’s wedding at St Stephen’s Church on Saturday had been arranged by her father Les, apart from the dress.

Callum has taken on Rebecca’s surname, and they will now go by Mr and Mrs Steer.

With the honeymoon, wedding rings, decorations and bridesmaids’ dresses all chosen and paid for by her father, Mrs Steer said the weekend had been a whirlwind of emotion and full of surprises.

Speaking at the airport on Sunday afternoon, she said: ‘We are off to London for two days to do some shopping, before we fly to Majorca and from there go on a seven-day Mediterranean cruise.’

They will stop off at locations such as Venice, Barcelona and Casablanca during their trip.

‘Even driving here [to the airport] I couldn’t believe we were about to go off on our honeymoon, I don’t think any of this has sunk in yet,’ she said.

The newlyweds said everything had been arranged with a personal touch, which had made the experience even more memorable.

‘Everything was engraved with our names and the date, not just our rings but little things like champagne glasses,’ said Mrs Steer.