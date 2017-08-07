Water main burst victim yet to hear on insurance claim

A HOMEOWNER whose property was flooded when a raw water main burst in Tertre Lane, Vale, in June is still waiting for a full report from a loss adjuster.

John Robert’s basement, which was filled with tools, equipment, boat batteries and other things, was flooded.

Most of it is now beyond repair because of the water damage.

A loss adjuster visited all of the affected properties.

‘I had sheets of plywood down there, a TV, power tools, all sorts of things, and most of it is destroyed now – it is just infuriating,’ he said.

‘I am still waiting for the loss adjuster to return my calls because I don’t know whether the Water Board [Guernsey Water] are going to pay for it, or what insurance will pay for.

‘I was thinking about getting some contractors in to help me clear it out because I cannot do it on my own – it took two of us to get the boards down there – but I don’t know if that will be covered either.’

Mr Robert said he had heard his neighbours, whose entire ground floor was flooded, had a claim already rising into six figures.

Tertre Lane is expected to reopen early this week after the burst, which damaged the road surface and flooded two properties.