Y-front runners take on an Epic Challenge

A CHARITY fundraiser with a difference saw almost 200 people run from Pembroke to Town, each wearing a pair of y-fronts.

The 10k run, organised by Epic Challenges, is in only its second year, but already has a strong following.

‘Me and my husband did it last year and it is the girls’ first time taking part,’ said Katie Wallen, who did the challenge with husband Damian and daughters Abi, 9, and Sophie, 5.

‘It’s been a real family event with granny decorating our y-fronts as well.’

Sponsorship from First Names Group allowed the organisers to introduce an alternative 3.5km route from Bulwer Avenue.

Abi and Sophie said they had enjoyed taking part with their parents.

‘I finished second in the girls race,’ said Abi. ‘The hardest bit was when everyone was sprinting at the end.’