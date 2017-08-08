Education funding cut ‘overlooks colleges’ role’

FUNDING from Education will be used by the colleges to create means-tested assisted places, a spokesman has announced. However, fears remain that it will not be enough to maintain inclusivity.

Allister Langlois, an associate governor at The Ladies’ College and spokesman for the three colleges, was speaking after Education yesterday published plans to reduce their annual grant from £4.4m. to £900,000 by 2025/26.

Mr Langlois, pictured, said financial support totalling only 20% of what they receive now overlooked the role the colleges play in secondary education.

‘It will be for States members to decide whether ESC’s proposed level of financial support will enable the colleges to be inclusive and remain an integral and valuable part of Guernsey’s secondary education provision,’ he said.

‘[But] we have an important role to play in providing stability, value, capacity and choice as an integral part of the education system.

‘As such what Education has proposed is simply not enough.’

Mr Langlois made the point that the colleges educate over 30% of the island’s secondary children and make up just 6% of education’s general revenue budget.

That percentage will decrease further, year-on-year starting from 2019/2010 as special place holders complete their studies.