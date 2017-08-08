Landfill reduction largely down to a drop in commercial waste

A FALL in the amount of commercial waste was largely responsible for the total volume being landfilled dropping to a new low.

States’ Trading Assets has released the waste figures for 2016, which show that 28,389 tonnes of waste was sent to Mont Cuet, compared to 29,609 in 2015.

But fly-tipping on the coast has been identified as a factor in a 30% increase in rubbish being collected from public litter bins.

Total household waste, which includes black bag rubbish but also other domestic sources, was up slightly on 2015 at 13,012 tonnes, compared to 12,996.

The most significant change in this, according to Trading Assets, was an increase in waste collected from litter bins, up more than 120 tonnes.

‘This may be attributed, at least in part, to the method used to record litter, whereby tonnages from coastal bin collections are extrapolated for other public bins collections,’ its report stated.