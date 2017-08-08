Renewable Energy Team links up with Exeter Uni to study offshore winds

A PROJECT to provide a clearer picture of Guernsey’s offshore winds has begun at Chouet.

The States Renewable Energy Team in partnership with the University of Exeter has installed a Lidar – Light Detection and Ranging – unit on the headland which is capable of measuring wind speeds at a range of heights.

While it may be land-based, RET renewable energy and projects officer Peter Barnes said this was not preliminary research for a land-based wind turbine, but was the most practical and cost-effective way to get reliable recordings of the wind resource on a coastal site.

‘It will give us a reasonable data set and we can extrapolate it to offshore,’ he said.

‘It’s not a perfect solution but it’s a very cost-effective way to get some reasonable data.’

University of Exeter director of education for renewable energy Richard Cochrane and two graduate engineers – Bruce Maitland and Matt Predescu – were in the island yesterday installing the unit along with solar panels and a small wind turbine to power it. It will now provide data for the next two years.