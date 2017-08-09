Judges impressed by Town floral displays

‘TOWNIES’ will be hoping that the best was saved for last when their parish was judged for the RHS Britain in Bloom 2017 Champion of Champions competition yesterday.

Judges Roger Burnett and Jim Goodwin completed an itinerary that began in Oldham at the start of last week and which took in England’s Elswick, Harrogate and Portishead, Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough, and Aberdeen in between.

Mr Goodwin said he had been to Guernsey many times before both as a judge and on holiday.

‘The Town is beautifully floral and you have the colours of the flowers everywhere,’ he said. ‘The public must be very impressed.’

The judging tour of St Peter Port, which took in Grange Court, the Brother’s Cemetery, the Smith Street War Memorial, and the Royal Court building, included a presentation at the parish constables office and concluded with a buffet lunch at Castle Cornet, attended by the Bailiff and the Lt-Governor.

The restoration of La Vallette Bathing Pools and the Victorian promenade down there had particularly impressed Mr Goodwin as had the display on the Weighbridge roundabout.

St Peter Port Floral Committee chairman Rosie Henderson said more work had been done this year than ever before. The Art of Living group had given tremendous help in so many areas.

Guernsey Water’s SuDS flood mitigation project at Vauvert School, which had involved the pupils, and the public herb garden in Brock Road with which Melrose had helped were things of which people could be proud.