Aurigny praised for fulfilling its Alderney pledge

AURIGNY has lived up to a pledge to provide the advertised scheduled service over the crucial Alderney Week period.

A German Dornier, supplied complete with crew by manufacturer RUAG, has been instrumental in helping the airline to maintain the increased service during the island’s busiest week for tourists.

The wet lease plane has been now been replaced by G-OMAF, another loaned plane, which had returned to Germany for repairs to its navigational system, meaning Aurigny has three serviceable planes in operation serving Alderney.

Alderney States member Steve Roberts has been updating politicians with a daily report on how the service has fared.

‘I can’t fault Aurigny on how it has performed so far this week,’ he said.

‘The German plane and crew have performed brilliantly.

‘With three serviceable aircraft and three crews everything works fine. If one of those goes tech or if there is a crew shortage it becomes fragile. We hope that doesn’t happen.’