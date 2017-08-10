New campaign to warn about steroid misuse

THE growing use of anabolic steroids in the island has led to a new awareness campaign being launched by the Misuse of Drugs Advisory Group.

Working alongside local gyms, the campaign targets those who are taking or considering taking performance or image-enhancing drugs.

Posters have been distributed to the gyms, warning people of the legal and physical consequences of taking the drugs.

Drug and Alcohol Strategy co-ordinator Andrea Nightingale said the group had been monitoring anabolic steroid use for the last 18 months. Reports of anabolic steroids being taken in the island, combined with the number of seizures of the drugs, has led to the campaign.

Drug Concern also referred to the issue in its 2016 annual report, where it said the number of people using its needle exchange programme had risen from 60 in 2015 to 83 last year: ‘This increase relates to a significant increase in the amount of people using performance-enhancing substances,’ said the report.

‘Their use is definitely something to do with body image,’ said Mrs Nightingale.

‘It’s a quick fix, and it’s easy.’

Anyone who would like further advice or help is encouraged to contact their GP or Drug Concern on 729000.