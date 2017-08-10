Sark man tried to bring £380,000 worth of drugs into Channel Islands

A SARK man has been sent to prison for three years after he was caught trying to bring £380,000 worth of drugs into the Channel Islands.

David Mann pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, another of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and one charge of possession of a class A drug.

He was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court.

In total, more than 120 wrapped packages of cannabis and over 850 MDMA tablets were recovered, as well as 13.8g of cocaine. The drugs would have had a potential street value in excess of £380,000.

Detective Constable Frank Cregan, from the Investigations team at the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “This was a significant stop which resulted in a significant amount of drugs being taken off the street.

‘We know that David Mann was intending to travel back to the Channel Islands later that night where he would have then sold the drugs. This would have had a significant detrimental impact upon the community had he been successful.

‘We will continue to work with and support those forces within the South East Region to target those involved in serious organised criminality.’