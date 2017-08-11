One-legged Old Elizabethan completes round-island swim

ONLY two islanders are known to have swum around Guernsey non-stop and on Monday Dave Bisson, 61, became the eldest.

Old Elizabethan Mr Bisson, who has one leg, returned to the island this week to complete the long-held ambition and did so in the impressive time of 11 hours 35 minutes.

The last islander to swim the 21.1 miles was 36-year-old Adrian Sarchet in 2011 in a time of 11 hours 25 minutes.

A keen sportsmen while growing up in the island, aircraft tester Mr Bisson lost his leg in a car accident aged 23.

Mr Bisson completed the swim with neither his prosthetic leg nor a wetsuit. ‘It was just a challenge, part of that challenge was to do the swim without a wetsuit.’

The support team and Mr Bisson set off at 6.30am from St Martin’s Point, aiming for the best conditions possible during Mr Bisson’s planned week-long stay.

‘The water was a lot choppier than we had hoped for,’ said Roger Le Poidevin, an old school friend of Mr Bisson, who helped to guide the anti-clockwise route.

The hardest part, Mr Bisson said, was in the stretch from Fort Doyle to Rousse where the conditions were at their worst. ‘About three-and-a-half hours in I thought about packing it in. But thankfully Roger was alongside supporting, saying there were only a few hundred feet more of that to go. I didn’t mention that was how I was feeling and from then on I took it 30 minutes at a time.’