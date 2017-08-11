Pride of Guernsey: Please vote now say our hosts Jo and Andy Priaulx

OUR Pride of Guernsey guest hosts Jo and Andy Priaulx are urging islanders to cast their votes for this year’s awards.

Voting is now open on our prideofguernsey.com website for the tributes, aimed at recognising those in our Bailiwick doing extraordinary things every day, yet who before now received little or no recognition.

The categories are Emergency Hero of the Year (sponsored by Rossborough), Neighbour (Swoffers), Carer (Specsavers), Angel [aimed at health workers] (Ravenscroft), Teacher (Garenne), Parish Champion (OCS), Arts Contribution of the Year (Moonpig), Young Achiever (Butterfield), Overcoming Adversity (Close Finance), Welcome (Cimandis Foodservice), Grandparent/s (Channel Islands Co-operative Society) and Parent/s (The Christies Group).

The Guernsey couple, who set up their award-winning charity the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation to provide vital help to the Bailiwick’s premature babies and their families, have supported the Guernsey Press scheme right from the start, recognising that it is people that make our Bailiwick proud.

‘When Suzanne [Heneghan] approached us to host the very first awards ceremony last year it was all very new but we were happy to help such a good cause in any way we could,’ said Jo.

‘We felt sure it would be good but we had simply no idea just how good – or how emotional it would turn out to be…. I admit to shedding a few tears on the night at some of the stories.’

‘All the entries were fantastic,’ agreed Andy, ‘they made you realise what a genuinely great community we have – plus how lucky we all are to call it home.

‘The Pride of Guernsey is the perfect chance to really celebrate those who deserve a very special thank you from their fellow islanders.

‘Jo and I can’t wait for this year’s ceremony and to meet all the 2017 finalists. I’m sure it will be another wonderful evening.’

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 27 August.