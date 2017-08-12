Asian fashion market growing for our iconic Guernsey jumper

THE South Korean market is the latest in the Far East to adopt the Guernsey jumper as a fashion statement, following in the footsteps of Japanese consumers.

There are currently three companies selling Guernsey jumpers in the Bailiwick with varying techniques: Le Tricoteur and Guernsey Woollens based in Guernsey and Channel Jumper in Alderney.

Arthur Eldridge of Guernsey Woollens will appear in the forthcoming Parliamentary Review of Manufacturing, which is released annually in the UK to coincide with the start of parliamentary year.

Last year it featured businesses such as Typhoo and Lipcote. In the review Mr Eldridge explains that 40% of his company’s Guernsey jumper sales currently are exported to Japanese retailers, something which he has seen steadily grow over 10 years.

In recent months two South Korean retailers had approached Guernsey Woollens, the latest, a company called Magforce, has adapted the Guernsey into a whole collection which features slants on the style and anchor symbols.

‘I think they just want to stand out in the market now.

‘They have seen the trend grow in Japan and followed suit,’ said Mr Eldridge.