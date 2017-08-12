College of FE to bring in more course fee rises to meet cuts

MORE course fees will be increasing at the island’s ‘community college’, as it continues to meet a £300,000 cut from its annual budget.

College of Further Education principal Louise Misselke revealed there would be changes made to other courses, on top of those to its adult learning prospectus. However, she could not give details of the increases, instead saying they would be in line with the ‘market rate’.

‘We hadn’t actually reviewed the pricing in the way that we have done now for quite some time,’ she said.

‘We have reviewed it to make sure we are offering the market rate and have also looked at the experience of students and feedback from them.’

She said when looking at the market rate the college had compared fees to courses in the UK as well as what other providers were doing.

Fee rises for adult learning courses will be limited to between £20 and £50 per course – for example, birdwatching rises from £80 to £120. Education, Sport & Culture agreed the changes after it was previously mooted that the committee was looking at targets that would make the college fully cover its costs.