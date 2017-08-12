Mother slept as child fell from first-floor window

A CHILD aged 21 months fell from a first-floor window as its mother slept in bed, the Magistrate’s Court heard.

The alarm was raised by a next-door neighbour who heard the child crying for an unusually long time and looked over the fence.

A 24-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted charges of wilfully neglecting her two children in a manner that was likely to cause them unnecessary injury or suffering.

Prison sentences of three months, concurrent, suspended for two years, were imposed for each offence.

Crown Advocate Fiona Russell said the matters were put on the basis that the woman had been recklessly indifferent to risk, rather than deliberate in her actions.

The neighbour heard crying at about 7am, which was not

unusual.

But by the time he was leaving for work at 7.45am the child was still crying.

Looking over the fence he saw the child dressed in pyjamas and shaking, with blood on its face.

An upstairs window was open and the child appeared to have

fallen from it.

Paramedics found the child was cold, its nappy was sodden, and fluid was running down its legs.

The child suffered superficial grazing on its face and bruising to a thigh.

When roused from her sleep the mother was distraught and said she had woken at about 5am

feeling unwell.